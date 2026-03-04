Team USA put on a show against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, dominating en route to a 15-1 win in Scottsdale, Arizona. That contest was the first of two exhibition games as the Americans will take on the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday before heading to Houston, Texas, for group play and the start of the tournament.

In the huge win over the Giants, Team USA saw success from everyone. Aaron Judge got the scoring started with a two-RBI single in the first inning as they continued to pour it on throughout 10 innings. Alex Bregman and Roman Anthony both smashed home runs, and Paul Skenes pitched very well. They played an extra inning to make sure certain players got reps.

Manager Mark DeRosa was pumped up to see his team stay in the dugout for the entire 10 innings rather than the players going to the clubhouse when done for the game.

Article Continues Below

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa says the entire Team USA was in the dugout for all 10 innings yesterday: “Usually you take guys out of a game in Spring Training, they're showering, they're getting out of there…” MLB Network + @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/oTdUHLZmlo — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 4, 2026

“Nobody could go more than 49 pitches from a starter perspective,” DeRosa said. (Paul Skenes) went out and got his work done. Everybody in the starting lineup got their three at-bats. I turn and look at the dugout … usually you take guys out of a game in Spring Training, they're showering, they're getting out of there … the entire roster was in the dugout for 10 innings. It has been just awesome.”

This type of chemistry will be beneficial to all of these players and coaches. The more they are all connected, the better they will play. Team USA is the favorite to win the WBC Championship over Japan.