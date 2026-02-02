After sliding in the power rankings, Purdue basketball struck back with purpose. Braden Smith led the charge as the Boilermakers, now 18–4, snapped a three-game skid with a 93-63 blowout of Maryland basketball, which fell to 8–13, in a Big Ten clash that felt personal and powerful. From the opening tip, the Terrapins never found their footing under the bright arena lights.

Smith finished with 19 points and six assists, climbing into the NCAA’s all-time top 10 assists list and turning a tense night into a statement win. Soon, the crowd felt the shift. Every pass carried purpose. Every run brought belief back to West Lafayette.

At the start, the opening minutes set the tone. Purdue attacked with pace and confidence. Meanwhile, Maryland tried to slow the rhythm, but the flood never stopped. Smith controlled the floor like a veteran conductor. He pushed tempo. He saw angles before they opened. As a result, each assist felt like history in motion. By halftime, the Boilermakers owned the game. By the final horn, they owned the moment. This was not just a win. Instead, it was a reset.

Purdue basketball: History meets momentum

Braden Smith’s milestone came quietly but carried weight. His place among the NCAA’s great distributors now stands beside legends who built careers on vision and trust. Yet this night belonged to more than one star. Fletcher Loyer erupted for 29 points and stretched Maryland basketball's defense beyond its limits. His shooting broke the game open. His confidence fed the crowd. Purdue looked like itself again.

For the Terrapins, the loss exposed growing cracks. Defensive rotations lagged. Offensive flow vanished. The scoreboard told the story long before the final minutes ticked away. A rivalry game turned into a lesson in execution.

For Purdue, the message was clear. Losing streaks can break. Identity can return. Under the stadium lights, the Boilermakers reminded everyone who they are when the ball moves and the energy rises. Smith’s climb into history now blends with a bigger goal. Momentum is back. Belief is back. And the season suddenly feels alive again.

What comes next when confidence and history collide for Purdue?