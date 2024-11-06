One of the top 2025 NBA draft picks, Ace Bailey is set to miss the season opener for Rutgers basketball due to an injury, according to CBS basketball insider Jon Rothstein. While there was no information regarding Bailey's injury, Rothstein mentioned the injury would be monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Bailey and Dylan Harper were the two standouts that the program acquired. Even St. John's basketball head coach Rick Pitino kept it real about their talent during their exhibition game against Rutgers. For Bailey, he's regarded as the best player in the state of Georgia. For instance, he averaged 33.4 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 blocks during his senior year at McEachern High School. Not to mention, he led them to a Class A title and a 26-6 record.

His skill set is very crafty for someone so young, thanks to his athleticism. At 6'10 and 215 lbs, he moves up and down the floor gracefully. Bailey can play above the rim and contest shots at a high level. Due to his freakish size, many opponents feel he's solely an athletic guy. That's not the case for the No. 1 forward in the country.

Will Ace Bailey's injury limit Rutgers basketball?

It's difficult to say, considering he hasn't played in an actual game. However, when the No. 1 player in the country joins your program, any missed time is a significant blow. Also, in a loaded Big 10 conference, any win is crucial. After all, UCLA joined the conference and has their significant star power.

A dominant one-two punch of Harper and Bailey has put the entire country on notice. Even some predict Bailey could surpass Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Regardless of any hypotheticals, the potential is there. He had 15 offers before choosing Rutgers, who didn't even offer Bailey a scholarship.

Still, not many 18-year-olds have dominated the college basketball scene upon immediate impact. For Bailey, his mix of athleticism, ball-handling, and potential shot-creating has huge benefits. Although there's no timetable for his return, Rutgers basketball would like him sooner, rather than later. At the very least, Bailey should be ready for conference play that begins in December against Ohio State.

The No. 25 ranked program has a shot of winning their conference, thanks to Bailey. However, an expanded conference and more competitive teams could make it difficult. Still, having two of the top recruits on a team could be the deciding factor in how far Rutgers goes this season.