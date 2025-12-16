The Denver Nuggets came into their game against the Houston Rockets on Monday already short-handed with two starters in Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun sidelined due to injury. If the Nuggets want to pull off a win against the Rockets, they might have to do so even more short-handed as starting guard Peyton Watson was listed as questionable to return to the game due to injury, as per the team.

Peyton Watson was listed as having suffered a right trunk contusion, and the injury occurred during the first half of the Nuggets game against the Rockets. As the game approached halftime, Watson had not yet made his return to the game. He had played six minutes before exiting the game and had five points and one steal while shooting 2-of-4 from the field and 1-of-2 from the 3-point line.

Watson has emerged as a key contributor for the Nuggets, and was moved into the starting lineup amid the injuries to Gordon and Braun. Coming into Monday’s game, he had appeared in 24 games, including 12 starts, at just about 27 minutes per game.

He was averaging a career-high 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 50.3 percent shooting from the field, 38.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His field goal percentage, free-throw percentage, rebounds and assists are all career-highs as well.

The No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Watson is now in his fourth year in the league, all with the Nuggets. His role has gradually increased each season.