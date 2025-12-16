The New York Yankees received positive injury news as Carlos Rodon’s rehab reached an important early milestone. The update adds clarity to the Yankees rotation and reinforces optimism about the team’s pitching outlook as the offseason continues.

Rodon has officially begun throwing again following his October elbow procedure, marking a key step in his recovery. The Yankees pitching update confirms he remains on schedule, easing concerns about his long-term availability while aligning with the organization’s original medical timeline.

The YES Network shared a clip of Rodon speaking on X (formerly known as Twitter) as the southpaw highlighted his offseason throwing sessions and steady progress during rehabilitation.

“We're at week two of throwing now. Pretty simple stuff. Just trying to get back to throwing fairly light. Out to 60, 75 feet, 30 throws. Today was the start of week two, and just keep building off that.”

The structure of the throwing program reflects a carefully controlled phase of Rodon’s rehab designed to protect his long-term health. By working at shorter distances with a strict cap on throws, the focus remains on maintaining clean arm action and consistent mechanics rather than pushing intensity or workload too early in the process.

Reaching this phase earlier than last offseason gives the Yankees additional flexibility as attention gradually turns toward Spring Training. The added time allows the organization to build his workload at a measured pace, reducing urgency while creating a smoother transition into more demanding throwing activities later in the winter.

Patience continues to guide the approach as the offseason progresses. Rodon’s health will be a key factor in shaping rotation planning, but the lack of setbacks gives the team confidence to avoid rushing any steps while closely monitoring how his arm responds to each phase of the program.

Taken together, the Yankees pitching update offers meaningful reassurance. The 33-year-old’s steady progress indicates his recovery remains on track, positioning him to factor into the rotation as the club evaluates its pitching depth and prepares for the demands of the upcoming season.