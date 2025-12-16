Cade Cunningham once again came to the rescue as the Detroit Pistons notched their fourth straight win after beating the Boston Celtics, 112-105, at TD Garden on Monday.

Cunningham finished with a team-high 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including 6-of-10 from three-point range. He also had four rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal.

His biggest bucket came with just a little over a minute to go in the fourth quarter. With the Pistons only leading by three points, 108-105, Cunningham was isolated against Derrick White, one of the league's toughest on-ball defenders. But it didn't matter. Cunningham went deep in his bag and shook off White for a spinning fallaway jumper.

CLUTCH CADE BUCKET FOR 32. HE PUTS DETROIT UP 5 WITH 1:13 LEFT.

The Celtics never recovered from there, as the Pistons secured their ninth victory on the road.

Fans were also impressed with Cunningham's nifty move.

“Derrick White got absolutely cooked there,” said @Zye_air.

“Cade Cunningham is GOAT,” added @crypticworld7.

“Cade just iced the game, Detroit flexing hard,” posted @nashorneth.



“Clutch Player of the Year,” declared @GaigePerry5.

“Cade really out here saving the whole franchise, LOL,” commented @jupturkey.

Cunningham avenged himself against the Celtics after missing a crucial free throw in their meeting last month.

The 24-year-old guard continues to cement himself as one of the top MVP contenders this season. His maturity over the years has been nothing but laudable: From an erratic guard to a composed leader.

The former No. 1 overall pick got ample support against Boston, with Tobias Harris and Caris LeVert combining for 26 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, and Jaden Ivey adding 10 points, three assists, and two steals.

The Pistons will return to action on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.