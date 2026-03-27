The Chicago White Sox are giving Bryan Hudson another chance to stick on their MLB roster. Just a couple days after the New York Mets designated the left-handed relief pitcher for assignment, a reunion is coming together in The South Side. The 2015 third-round draft pick only made four appearances for the Sox last summer and was dealt to Queens for cash considerations in February. He hopes his second stint in The Windy City turns out much better.

Hudson began is professional career with the Chicago Cubs but was never called up to the big-league club. He debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers, dazzled for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024 and came crashing back to earth in 2025. He posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.714 WHIP in 4 2/3 innings pitched for the White Sox. Because the 28-year-old struggled in his small sample size with the squad, the front office deemed him to be expendable.

Chicago DFA'd Hudson to clear space for free-agent signing Austin Hays, before completing a trade with the Mets. New York entered the 2026 campaign with plenty of questions surrounding its modified bullpen, but president of baseball operations David Stearns felt there was no room for this southpaw following a rough showing in sporing training (16.20 ERA in 3 1/3 innings).

The White Sox are now scooping him up for the second time in less than seven months. They are still fairly early in the rebuilding process and therefore have the flexibility to take fliers on reasonably young hurlers who flashed promise in the past. Bryan Hudson has only logged 65 appearances since 2023, but when he did receive a decent workload, the results were definitely impressive. The Godfrey, Illinois native tallied a 1.73 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 0.722 WHIP in 43 outings for Milwaukee.

Now two years removed from that breakthrough, Hudson will try to recapture his spark in his home state.