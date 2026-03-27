Earlier on Friday in Jupiter, Florida, Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash in which his car rolled over. It seems like a very scary situation, but it turned out not to be nearly as bad as initially expected. Tiger was involved in a much worse accident back in 2021.

After a press conference from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, it was announced that Woods was charged with property damage and a DUI after he refused to submit to a drug test. He is in the county jail for at least eight hours, according to Florida laws and a confirmation from the Sheriff's office.

NOW: Tiger Woods reportedly involved in roll-over crash, authorities share update (Courtesy: WPTV) https://t.co/DwFsjnEgZY — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 27, 2026

The Sheriff's office noted that the authorities said they were not suspicious of him drinking on the scene. Woods took a breathalyzer test and blew .000, but then he refused to take the urine test. This led to him being charged wth a DUI.

This accident happened because Woods was trying to overtake another truck that was towing another, according to the Sheriff's office. Woods' Range Rover clipped the back of either the towed vehicle or the truck, and then flipped to its side and continued to slide. The car did not officially roll over, and both the driver and Woods are fine with no injuries.

Later on Friday, President Donald Trump spoke about the accident, but declined to go into any detail at all.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump on Tiger Woods' Florida car crash: "I feel so badly…really close friend of mine, amazing person, amazing man. He's got some difficulty." pic.twitter.com/vnCo1V8v8Z — Morse Report (@MorseReport) March 27, 2026

Stay tuned for more details on the arrest of Tiger Woods.

If anyone still had hope that he would play in the 2026 Masters, you can squash that bug now.