The college basketball transfer portal seems never-ending. Just days after the NCAA Tournament ended, more players are entering and trying to find new programs. On Wednesday, another big name entered as Florida State's Jamir Watkins hopped in the portal with a “Do Not Contact” tag, per Sam Kayser of League Ready.

Watkins is in the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag



Watkins spent the last two seasons at Florida State, but he has one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID rule. With Leonard Hamilton leaving Florida State, Watkins becomes the 10th Seminole to hit the portal in a flurry of exits.

Watkins started every game the past two seasons for Florida State, and he was the team's leading scorer with 18.4 points. So, he immediately enters as one of the top players, and Seton Hall fans wasted no time pounding the table for him to come to town.

“PIRATE,” one fan wrote. Another fan also wrote “Pirate” with a pirate flag emoji.

Another fan also replied with a Seton Hall flag gif.

Watkins is from Trenton, New Jersey, and Seton Hall is located in South Orange, New Jersey, so perhaps heading home could be worthwhile for Watkins.

The Florida State star was All-ACC 2nd team this past season, and he will be well sought-after in the portal, although the “Do Not Contact” tag means teams can not reach out to him, essentially showing he has already made a decision.

Last offseason, Watkins entered the portal and tested the NBA Draft waters before ultimately returning to Florida State. However, there was buzz about him going and visiting Michigan and St. John's, so both of those schools could be in play once again.

For Seton Hall, the Pirates sure could use him, especially since they finished 7-25 and 2-18 in Big East play, good for last in the conference in a poor showing.