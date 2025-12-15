For Brent Venables, the noise around rankings, seeds, and point spreads has never mattered as much as the simple fact that his team is still alive. After all the doubts about whether the Oklahoma football team could survive its first SEC run, let alone reach the College Football Playoff, the head coach framed the Sooners’ mindset in basic terms: they’re “just thankful to have an opportunity.”

Every week has felt like a referendum on the program’s place among the elite, and Venables has been open about how few people believed they would be in this position at all. A 10-2 record and a CFP ticket didn’t change his tone so much as confirm it.

That humility comes with a sharp edge when the conversation turns to Alabama. Asked about seeing the Crimson Tide a second time, Venables didn’t pretend the first meeting was some perfect blueprint.

As George Stoia III relayed on X, the coach admitted, “We’re gonna have to play better… I don’t think we played very well fundamentally… We played with great effort, we didn’t play or coach in the cleanest way.”

Beating Nick Saban’s old program once was hard enough. Doing it again, on a playoff stage, will demand fewer missed tackles, cleaner protection, and far less sloppiness in the details that separate good teams from champions.

All of this is happening while the roster for tomorrow keeps shifting. The Sooners just took a recruiting hit with four-star wideout Brayden Allen decommitting late in the 2026 cycle, exactly the kind of late movement that can rattle a fanbase.

There was another reminder of OU’s pull on the trail once the CFP bracket was announced. Hours after learning they’d be the No. 8 seed, the Sooners won a head-to-head battle with USC, Nebraska, and Oregon for four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon from Inglewood High in California.

So the picture is layered: a head coach thankful yet unsatisfied, a playoff rematch with Alabama that will demand a far “cleaner” performance, and a recruiting operation that keeps stocking future defenses even as the current one gets ready for the biggest test of its season.