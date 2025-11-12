The roster for No. 2 South Carolina women's basketball took another hit Tuesday night when the team suspended sophomore guard Maddy McDaniel ahead of its rivalry matchup against Clemson.

The Gamecocks announced the suspension on social media shortly before tipoff, posting, “Maddy McDaniel will not be at tonight’s game. She has been suspended.”

Head coach Dawn Staley declined to give details about the decision. When asked if McDaniel would be available for Saturday’s road game against No. 8 USC, Staley responded, “Doubt it,” per ESPN News Services. Asked whether McDaniel would return this season, she said, “That’s on her. She’s evaluated every day.”

McDaniel, a 5-foot-9 sophomore from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, played in 30 games last season, averaging 3.1 points. She had already missed South Carolina’s previous win over Bowling Green because of a knee injury. Her suspension leaves the Gamecocks with nine active players, as they remain without forward Chloe Kitts, who tore her ACL in October, and Ashlyn Watkins, who is taking time off after suffering her own ACL injury earlier this year.

Despite the depleted roster, South Carolina continued its dominance over Clemson with a 65-37 victory, the program’s 15th straight in the rivalry. The Tigers stayed close through much of the first half, trailing only 35-24 at halftime and 45-35 entering the fourth quarter. But South Carolina’s defense shut down Clemson completely in the final period, holding the Tigers to 0-for-17 shooting and just two free throws.

Freshman Joyce Edwards led the Gamecocks with 18 points, while Tessa Johnson added 13 and Florida State transfer Ta’Niya Latson scored 12. Madina Okot, a newcomer from Mississippi State, notched. 12 rebounds. Taylor Johnson-Matthewss led Clemson with nine points.

South Carolina improved to 3-0. The win marked South Carolina's 300th win since Colonial Life Arena opened in 2002.

The Gamecocks next travel west to face the eighth-ranked Trojans on Saturday in Los Angeles. Clemson plays American at home on Thursday.

Reporting by Pete Iacobelli of the Associated Press contributed to this article.