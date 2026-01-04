The Green Bay Packers are about to put the end of the regular season behind them. They closed the year with a 16-3 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings and they lost their last 4 games. Nevertheless, the Packers (9-7-1) are going to playoffs as the 7th seed in the NFC playoff structure, and head coach Matt LaFleur has confidence that his team can turn things around in the postseason.

The Packers have been battling injuries at the end of the season but they should be much healthier as the playoff get underway. They went with untested 3rd-string quarterback Clayton Tune against the Vikings, but starter Jordan Love (concussion) has been declared as healthy and he will be able to go in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Backup QB Malik Willis (shoulder) may be available as well.

The Packers have suffered multiple injuries in the secondary and they picked up Trevon Diggs after he was waived by the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Matt LaFleur inserted him into the lineup against the Vikings and he was credited with 2 tackles. He also did a solid job in coverage as he did not allow the Vikings receivers to get free on any deep patterns.

LaFleur said he was pleased with what he saw from Diggs and that there was a chance he could start for the Packers in next week's playoff game.

Packers offense stumbled, so defense had to keep it close

The Packers offense was unable to move the ball throughout the game, and it was up to the Green Bay defense to keep the game close.

Green Bay gained just 121 yards and had 26:30 time of possession. The Packers had just 12 first downs in the game, putting the pressure on the defense. The Packers were at their best when the Vikings tried to convert on 3rd down. Minnesota connected on just 2 of 10 3rd-down attempts