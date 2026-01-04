The Arizona Cardinals entered Week 18 with nothing to play for, but they still suffered a significant loss. Star rookie cornerback Will Johnson, who has been one of the team's biggest breakout stars in 2025, went down with a knee injury early in the game.

Johnson left the game after sustaining the injury in the first half and has since been ruled out, according to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. As such, his strong rookie season has come to an unexpected end.

Johnson's inaugural season ends with 37 tackles, 10 pass breakups and one forced fumble. His 63.1 player grade on Pro Football Focus ranks just outside of the top 50 at cornerback.

This is a developing story.