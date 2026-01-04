Matt Campbell has been busy rebuilding the Penn State roster through the College Football Transfer Portal. Penn State added quarterback Rocco Becht earlier on Sunday, and now has another former Iowa State player joining him in College Station. A former All-Conference running back will be joining Campbell.

Carson Hansen, an All-Big 12 running back in 2025, will be transferring to Penn State, according to Matt Zenitz of CBSSports. This is now the seventh transfer that Campbell has hauled in at his new job, with all seven of them coming from his prior employer.

Hansen will still have one more year of eligibility as he moves to his new school. He is coming off a stellar season with the Cyclones, running for 952 yards and finding the end zone six times. The back also hauled in 19 receptions for 134 yards last season. He led the team in rushing in 2025, while sitting second in rushing touchdowns, just behind Becht.

In his career, he has run for 1,771 yards and 19 scores. Meanwhile, he has secured 43 receptions for 337 yards, finding the end zone twice. This is a welcome addition for Campbell. Penn State is losing both Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, as they are both seniors. The two of them combined for 1,852 yards and 28 touchdowns this season. Hansen will look to put a dent in replacing that production.

Meanwhile, Iowa State will be replacing much of its production on offense from 2025. Beyond Becht transferring, the Cyclones also lost backup quarterback Alex Manske. While Hansen was their top back, Abu Sama III has committed to Wisconsin, taking out their top two running backs. Meanwhile, top receiver Brett Edkildsen is off to the Nittany Lions, as is top tight end Benjamin Brahmer.

Brahmer was third on the team in receiving in 2025, while leading the team in touchdowns. Chase Sowell was second in receiving yards and is also in the portal. Penn State could target him as well. Regardless, the Penn State roster is getting a complete overhaul with the help of former Iowa State players.