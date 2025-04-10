South Florida basketball added a notable head coach to its roster with Tobin Anderson, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. Interestingly enough, Anderson was previously with Iona and led them to a 17-17 record in the MAAC.

After he was fired, he was highly touted by Iowa head coach Ben McCollum. The latter left Drake and started building out his roster, and thought Anderson would be a good fit.

Now, the former Iona head coach will get to witness a program built from the ground up. The Bulls were 13-19 in the AAC and have some serious ground to make up.

Teams like Memphis and North Texas are making matters extremely difficult for some of the bottom-feeders to rise to the top. Luckily, South Florida head coach Ben Fletcher will have some more assistance with Anderson.

South Florida basketball lands Tobin Anderson, despite interest

Anderson might've not been the top choice, but he was certainly that for McCollum. The latter coached Drake to an NCAA tournament appearance.

Following that, he took the opportunity to lead the Hawkeyes. Unfortunately though for McCollum, he won't land Anderson, who will be heading to the AAC.

Either way, the Bulls might need some cinderella magic for them to make some noise. A 13-19 record in the AAC isn't appetizing at all.

Not to mention, for them to get an automatic tournament bid, they will need to win the conference in order to make it. Furthermore, some consistency will be key moving forward.

A program like Memphis has high-rated recruits going there, despite being a mid-major school. Change usually doesn't happen overnight, but it could with Anderson.

This might be an instance where the head coach is a better assistant coach. Considering that Anderson was never an assistant, this could be a golden opportunity for him to learn and be a sponge.

Perhaps his experience with Farleigh Dickinson could prove useful in making a legitimate run at the NCAA tournament.