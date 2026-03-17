Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rod Woodson is officially over the Aaron Rodgers drama. The Pro Football Hall of Famer didn't hold back when discussing the quarterback’s prolonged decision-making process, suggesting that teams need to stop playing the waiting game and move forward.

Woodson thinks the league is being held hostage by the four-time MVP’s indecision. “I think the waiting game is played out,” Woodson said during a recent appearance on NFL Network’s Total Access. For a guy who played 17 seasons with a “team-first” mentality, the constant headlines regarding darkness retreats and trade demands are clearly exhausting.

Looking at the numbers from this past season, the play on the field was solid, but didn't exactly reach the heights of his prime. During his campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 65.7% of his passes. While he helped lead the team to a 10-7 record and an AFC North title, things cooled off significantly when it mattered most.

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In a must-win Week 18 clash against the Baltimore Ravens, Rodgers was vintage, completing 31-of-47 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown to clinch the division. However, that momentum vanished in the Wild Card round. In a 30-6 blowout loss to the Houston Texans, Rodgers struggled to generate anything, finishing with just 146 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception on 17-of-33 passing.

Woodson’s message to the front office is simple: stop waiting for a player who has one foot out the door. “If you don't want to be there, don't be there,” Woodson remarked. He urged the organization to prioritize its culture over a veteran who remains non-committal. As the 2026 free agency period begins, the Steelers may find that following Woodson’s advice is the only way to truly turn the page.