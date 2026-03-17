The New Jersey Devils are unlikely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs at this time. But that does not mean they were willing to lend a helping hand to the Boston Bruins on Monday. Boston is playing for its playoff life, but Devils forward Paul Cotter threw a huge wrench into Boston's plans at the end of this game.

The Bruins and Devils were tied 3-3 in overtime on Monday. And it appeared as if this game was going to a shootout. However, Cotter found himself all alone on a breakaway. The veteran forward made a couple of moves before burying the overtime game-winning goal.

IT’S NOT OVER UNTIL IT’S OVER! 😈 Paul Cotter scores the Subway Canada OT winner in the final seconds of overtime for the Devils. pic.twitter.com/c7p3mKobrJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 17, 2026

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The Devils won't benefit much from this win, all things considered. They have now hit the 70-point mark, but are well behind the playoff race. They trail the Bruins by 11 points for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Still, it's a huge confidence boost to pick up a win over a team performing as well as Boston has.

On the other hand, the Bruins do take a step back in the playoff race with this loss. Entering play Monday, Boston was in possession of the top Wild Card spot in the East. However, they earned just one point from this contest. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Calgary Flames, leapfrogging Boston in the standings.

The Devils will celebrate their win and take all the momentum they can get. New Jersey will have a little time to celebrate the win, as well. They don't return to action until Wednesday when they travel to face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.