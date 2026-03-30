The Detroit Pistons may not have an All-NBA player this season, even though Cade Cunningham has been one of the better players in the league this year. That's because his current injury has forced him to miss a certain number of games, which doesn't make him eligible for All-NBA or MVP.

There have been plenty of arguments over the past few weeks in support of changing the 65-game rule, and Bobby Portis was the latest to share his thoughts.

“I don't think it's fair for him to be out of the race,” Portis said on the Run it Back show. “They have to change the rule to 62 or 60, make the games a little lower. I think 65 is kind of brutal. I understand that in the old age, guys played 82 games, guys try to play every game, but they're walking the ball up the court. Their scores were way lower than what our scores are now. Guys are getting up and down. As soon as a guy gets a rebound off the rim, they're pushing. They're not looking for a guard; they're pushing it up.

“It's a faster pace game, up-tempo game, there's a lot more wear and tear in today's game.”

Bobby Portis on the 65-Game Rule affecting Cade Cunningham: "I don't think it's fair for him to be out of the race. They have to change the rule…65 is brutal…there's a lot more wear and tear in today's game."@BPortistime | @MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/KpTCU4HIq9 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 30, 2026

This is a different game than it was a long time ago, and players are more prone to getting injured. In Cunningham's case, it seemed to be a freak accident on how he got injured, but that still won't change the fact that he'll miss out on All-NBA because of it.

Adam Silver recently spoke about the rule, and it doesn't sound like he's changing it anytime soon because of one player.

“I’m not ready to say it’s not working. It is working… I’m not ready to say because there is a sense of unfairness for one player, that the rule doesn’t work,” Silver said.