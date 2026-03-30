The NFL Draft is just around the corner. In one of the most anticipated days of the NFL offseason, many teams are hoping to strike gold at some point over that weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Nine seasons later, the Chiefs are hoping they can do it again at a different position, coming off their worst season of the Mahomes era.

ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his latest NFL mock draft on Monday, and there are some notable differences from other analysts when it comes to KC. Many mocks have seen the Chiefs taking another offensive weapon for Mahomes when he returns from his torn ACL. Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, or even an offensive lineman. Miller predicts that Miami edge Rueben Bain Jr. will fall to nine and land with the Chiefs as they go defense with their first-round pick.

“The Chiefs are used to contending for Super Bowls, but they have a lot of needs at premium positions. The pass rush struggled, with only 35 sacks last season (tied 22nd in the NFL), and Kansas City has done little to upgrade the outside pass rush this offseason. Bain would immediately start opposite George Karlaftis and has the inside/outside alignment versatility that Steve Spagnuolo has typically preferred.”

“With 71 pressures and 9.5 sacks in 2025, Bain has the strength, speed and production to make teams overlook his sub-standard 30⅞-inch arm length. The Chiefs don't normally get a chance to pick this high, so this is a rare opportunity to grab a blue-chip prospect at a high-value position.”

If Jeremiyah Love is indeed drafted ahead of nine, the Chiefs may benefit by taking the best defensive player available, going with an offensive weapon in the second, third, or fourth rounds. It is worth noting that KC has the 2026 Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker II, as their new starting running back.