The New York Knicks are expected to add former Saint Joseph’s head coach Billy Lange to Mike Brown’s staff, according to reports. Lange steps down after six seasons with the Hawks to return to the NBA, where he previously served as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lange, a New Jersey native with more than two decades of coaching experience. He brings a resume rooted in both college and professional basketball. He was set to enter his seventh season at Saint Joseph’s, where his family has deep ties. But the opportunity to join one of the NBA’s most ambitious franchises proved too significant to pass up.

The Knicks are entering a pivotal season following their best campaign in 25 years, one that ended in the conference finals. New York replaced Tom Thibodeau with Mike Brown earlier in the offseason, a move that immediately raised expectations. The addition of Lange gives Brown another experienced voice on the bench as the franchise pursues a long-awaited championship.

The Knicks are betting big on coaching experience

Brown has already been highlighted as one of the most impactful newcomers in the NBA. Now, with Lange in the fold, the Knicks have doubled down on experience and development. This is critical at a time when the Eastern Conference landscape appears more open.

Lange’s background in player development with the 76ers fits well with New York’s focus on maximizing its roster. The Knicks made only minor roster moves this summer, bringing in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, signaling confidence in their current core. That decision places even greater importance on the coaching staff’s ability to elevate performance.

The stakes are clear. Knicks president Leon Rose has said the organization is singularly focused on delivering a championship. By pairing Brown with Lange and leaning on a roster that is largely intact, New York has chosen continuity and coaching expertise as its path forward.

For Lange, it marks a return to the NBA spotlight. For the Knicks, it is another step toward chasing the ultimate prize.