The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday that they have signed guard Jules Bernard to a two-way contract. Financial terms were not disclosed, per team policy. Bernard will remain with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota's NBA G League affiliate, where he has been one of the league's most productive guards this season.

In 37 G League appearances (33 starts), Bernard is averaging between 22.5 points per game while playing 34.5 minutes per contest. He is shooting between 42.5% and 42.9% from the field, 34.9% to 35.3% from three-point range, and 80.1% to 80.6% from the free-throw line. His all-around production includes 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The 26-year-old has scored 30 points six times, including a season-high 38 points against the Long Island Nets on January 18. On February 7, he recorded 30 points with eight three-pointers, along with season highs of 13 rebounds and 13 assists in a 123-120 victory over the Maine Celtics.

Bernard previously held a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards during the 2023-24 season, appearing in 19 games for a combined 149 minutes. He averaged 3.9 points on 45.3% shooting, including 37.9% from three, and 1.4 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game. He made his NBA debut on December 8, 2023, in a 124-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Article Continues Below

Undrafted out of UCLA Bruins in 2022, the Los Angeles native played four collegiate seasons, appearing in 130 games (65 starts) and posting career averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 23.4 minutes per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.4% from three. As a senior in 2021-22, he averaged 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds and earned Pac-12 All-Tournament Team honors.

The Timberwolves had an open two-way slot after waiving Johnny Juzang. Bernard is eligible to be active for up to 14 NBA games for the remainder of the regular season and would need promotion to the standard 15-man roster to qualify for postseason play.