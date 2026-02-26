An HBCU student-athlete is dead following a domestic violence incident on the campus of the University of Missouri. Per a report by ABC 17 News, Denita Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action following the stabbing of her boyfriend, Kevaughn Goldson. Both Goldson and Jackson were part of the track and field team.

Per a report by ABC 17 News, Jackson and Goldson were in a romantic relationship that had a documented history of domestic violence incidents. Court documents say that a recent fight was sparked by a missing bottle of cologne. The deadly incident was precipitated by Jackson believing that Goldson was engaged in an affair with a roommate. On Sunday evening, Jackson returned home after leaving work because she felt sick. When she returned home at 1 a.m. Monday morning, she told police that she saw Goldson in a room.

Court documents then say that after hearing her roommate talking with somebody, she unlocked the door using a hair clip and found Goldson and her roommate together in the bed with the cologne. Jackson then assaulted Goldson and engaged in a scuffle. Jackson said that Goldson proceeded to get on top of her and choke her, at which point she grabbed a knife from the bed of her roommate and stabbed him in the back and the chest.

Jackson then called 911, and Goldson was eventually taken to the Capital Region emergency room and then by helicopter to University Hospital. Goldson succumbed to his injuries during surgery. Jackson was then arrested. In a statement released by the institution, a Lincoln University official sent condolences to friends and family members affected by the incident and described it as a tragic situation. An investigation is still underway.