With the 2024-25 college basketball season now over, the focus turns to the upcoming NBA Draft. Early entrants have until April 27 to declare for the draft, and players who maintain their college eligibility have until June 15 to withdraw and return to school. Several projected first round picks have already declared for the NBA Draft, with the latest being Rasheer Fleming of St. Joe’s, as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Fleming has spent all three of his college basketball seasons at St. Joe’s, somewhat of a rarity in today’s game with the influence of the transfer portal. He made an impact from the get-go as a freshman during the 2022-23 season, appearing in 31 games with 18 starts.

His role and production steadily increased each year with this past one being his breakout campaign. As a junior, he appeared in 35 games, all starts, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 53.1 percent shooting from the field, 39 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Although St. Joe’s did not make the NCAA Tournament, Fleming helped lead the Hawks to the NIT. The Hawks finished with an overall record of 22-13, and Fleming was named to the All-Atlantic Ten First Team as he improved his NBA Draft stock. He is in the mold of today’s big man, combining athleticism, skill and power as well as the ability to space the floor with his three-point shooting.

Each season that Fleming has been in college, he’s increased the number of three-point attempts he’s taken, culminating with a career-best 4.5 this past year.

The current NBA Draft timeline includes the G League Combine from May 9-11 and the official NBA Draft Combine from May 11-18. The first round of the NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 and the second round scheduled for June 26. Fleming is hoping to be the first St. Joe’s player to be selected on NBA Draft night since DeAndre Bembry in 2016.