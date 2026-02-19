St. John's moved to the top of the Big East after defeating Marquette, 76-70, on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Red Storm notched their 12th straight victory.

Bryce Hopkins starred for the 17th-ranked St. John's anew, finishing with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 10 rebounds.

St. John's, which rejected the invitation to play in Dubai, stayed unblemished in eight games on the road, where the team has been unbeaten since last year.

For Hopkins, the work they put in during practice has molded them into a tough unit whenever they're battling in a hostile environment.

“I think we're resilient. We have a great group of guys. We prepare so much in practice. Our preparation is key. We just stick to whatever we do in practice, and I feel like the tough games we had early on in the season prepared us for where we are now, and I feel like we're doing a great job,” said Hopkins in an interview with TNT Sports.

St. John's last defeat on the road was in February 2025 against Villanova, 73-71, at Finneran Pavilion.

The Red Storm almost squandered a double-digit lead in the second half against the Golden Eagles before regrouping and completing the win. They took over the lead in the Big East from Connecticut, which lost to Creighton, 91-84, on Wednesday.

Hopkins also credited Zuby Ejiofor for anchoring their defense versus Marquette. Eijofor had 10 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.

“Zuby's athleticism and how hard he plays every possession, just having someone like that on your team, we feed off of it. When we see him playing like that, it makes us want to play even harder. Just having Zuby on our team, he means so much to us,” added Hopkins.

St. John's will return home on Saturday to host Creighton.