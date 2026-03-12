Even though it's been over a year since Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concluded, Swifties could potentially get full refunds for their tickets.

However, this only applies to fans who bought tickets through StubHub, a resale website, for Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, for the last three concerts of the tour.

The Consumer Protection B.C., a government regulator, reached an agreement with StubHub Canada to provide refunds for certain fans who bought tickets to the shows on Dec. 6, 7, and 8, 2024.

Now, this only applies to those who bought tickets and were not alerted by StubHub that there was “an obstructed or limited view.” This could apply to seats “beside or behind the stage,” as The Hollywood Reporter notes in its report.

“People buying tickets in B.C. have the right to clear, accurate information about what they are purchasing and what it will cost before they buy,” the director of public relations for Consumer Protection B.C., Louise Hartland, said in a statement, via THR. “This agreement is about transparency and ensuring consumers can access refunds when the law requires it.”

B.C. law states that resellers and ticketing platforms “must clearly disclose ticket details and the full cost before purchase.” If the details weren't disclosed, purchasers “may be entitled to a full refund if the ticket does not match its description or other requirements set out in the Ticket Sales Act, not just a credit.”

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

Swift concluded the Eras Tour with nine shows across Canada from Nov. 14 to Dec. 8, 2024. The last three shows were at BC Place in Vancouver. Gracie Abrams served as the opening act for these concerts.

This marked the conclusion of the blockbuster Eras Tour. Swift performed 149 shows around the world from Mar. 17, 2023, to Dec. 8, 2024. The tour grossed over $2 billion from its concerts.