Twenty teams entered the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and now that pool play is over, only eight teams remain. Team USA advanced to the elimination rounds by the skin of their teeth. After a loss to the Italians, their fate was out of their hands, and they needed Team Mexico to lose to Team Italy.

The field is now officially set for the knockout stage, but can the United States still win it all after a shocking pool place loss?

World Baseball Classic knockout stage schedule/predictions

Quarterfinals:

Friday, March 13

Dominican Republic vs. Korea, 6:30 p.m. ET, FS2

The Dominican Republic was arguably the most dominant team in pool play. They blew out three of their four opponents and displayed a high-scoring offense that features some of the best hitters in the world. The star-studded lineup features Manny Machado, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Junior Caminero, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Oneil Cruz, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Julio Rodriguez. They should be able to outpace a Korean team that is the only 2-2 program that advanced to the elimination rounds.

Prediction: Team Dominican Republic wins 13-2

—

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m. ET., Fox

Even after a shocking pool play loss, the Americans are still favored to win the World Baseball Classic. They need to get back on track against their rivals to the North. Perhaps Team USA's recent hockey win over Canada will serve as inspiration for the red, white, and blue, but nothing should motivate the Americans more than finding redemption from their recent loss.

Prediction: Team USA wins 11-1

Saturday, March 14

Italy vs. Puerto Rico, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Italy is on a roll, and their victory over Team USA was an announcement to the world that they are for real. A quarterfinal draw against Puerto Rico wasn't the easiest first-round matchup to be rewarded with, though. Regardless, the team is hot and hasn't shown signs of slowing down. Vinnie Pasquantino is tied for the tournament lead in home runs with three.

Prediction: Team Italy wins 4-3

—

Japan vs. Venezuela, 9 p.m. ET, Fox

Japan is the reigning World Baseball Classic champions, and they could certainly win it all again in 2026. The team has a challenging matchup ahead of themselves against Venezuela, though. Of course, any conversation regarding Team Japan has to start with Shohei Ohtani, who is the best baseball player in the world. Now freshly rested, Ohtani could single-handedly will his team to victory, despite the fact that Venezuela has stars like Ronald Acuna Jr., Ranger Suarez, and the Contreras brothers on their roster.

Prediction: Team Japan wins 8-5

Semifinals:

Sunday, March 15

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Japan and Italy are on the same side of the bracket, so they'd meet up in the semifinals here. While Italy is on a roll, Japan knows how to win these kinds of games, and their winning pedigree should result in a trip to the championship game yet again.

Prediction: Team Japan wins 7-5

Monday, March 16

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Victories from the United States and the Dominican Republic would result in a huge semifinal clash that could truly go either way. The Dominican Republic is stacked on offense, but so is Team USA, and the Dominican Republic doesn't have as deep of a pitching staff.

Prediction: Team USA wins 5-4

Championship Game:

Tuesday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

A Japan vs. USA clash would be a rematch from the last iteration of the World Baseball Classic. The Americans are still looking for revenge after losing 3-2 in 2023. Expect this to again be a low-scoring game, but this time, Team USA will come out on top.

Prediction: Team USA wins 4-2