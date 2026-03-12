The New York Jets have not been shy about making moves during NFL free agency. New York completely overhauled their defense with a flurry of activity on Monday. They also acquired QB Geno Smith from the Raiders, presumably giving them a new starting quarterback in 2026. One former coach thinks that was a great move for the Jets.

Former Raiders head coach praised the veteran quarter in a recent article following his trade to the Jets.

“He's a phenomenal quarterback, he really is,” Carroll said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. “He had a fantastic offseason and preseason with us, and he comes out in the first game, has a great first game. It was all fitting. It was exactly the right time for us. Then we just faltered and faltered. We didn't do well enough, coaching.”

Smith struggled with the Raiders in 2025, logging 3,025 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He did not look like the same player who resurrected his career in Seattle.

Article Continues Below

Carroll was with Smith in both of his recent stops. He took full responsibility for Smith not living up to expectations in Las Vegas.

“We should've had him better prepared for the things that happened, and that wouldn't have happened,” Carroll continued. “I take a lot of responsibility in that. We didn't prepare him well enough in the offseason even though he looked great and we felt we had everything lined up. It was very, very disappointing for us both”

Smith started his NFL career in New York after the Jets picked him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Now Smith will return to his old stomping grounds with a chance to end his career on a high note. Hopefully he fares better than he did in Las Vegas.