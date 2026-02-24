Earlier this season, the St. John’s Red Storm snapped UConn’s 18-game win streak with an 81-72 win. Both teams will square off again on Wednesday in a game that for all intents and purposes, will decide the top seed in the Big East. And St. John’s is expected to have guard Ian Jackson return from his injury, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Ian Jackson was sidelined for St. John’s last game against Creighton due to an ankle injury, but is expected to return to the lineup to face off against UConn. He initially sustained the injury during the Red Storm’s win against Marquette on Feb. 18, but managed to finish the game.

Jackson has been a major addition to the Red Storm lineup after transferring from North Carolina following his freshman year. He’s appeared in 26 games this season for St. John’s, including 19 starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game.

He’s been averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 90.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line.

During St. John’s previous win against UConn, Jackson finished with eight points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes of play. He shot 2-of-6 from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

St. John’s is currently on a 13-game win streak, which includes the last UConn matchup. They are 15-1 in the Big East while UConn is 15-2. Villanova, the third place team in the conference, is 12-4. The Red Storm are presently ranked No. 15 in the AP poll while UConn is No. 6.