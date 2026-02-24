The Kentucky Wildcats suffered a tough 75-74 loss to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, marking the program's 10th loss of the season. Mark Pope was critical of the officials in that contest, blasting them for allegedly “cheating” his team.

In those comments from the 53-year-old head coach, Pope claimed that he would not be fined for calling out the referees after the loss. He said as such on Saturday during the postgame press conference, per On3 Sports.

“If those MFers try to fine me, they can't. I didn't say a word about how they cheated us,” said Pope.

However, Pope is eating those words on Tuesday, as reports indicate that the SEC is fining Pope $25,000, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN. He is being fined strictly for his comments about the officials from Kentucky's loss on Saturday against Auburn.

“Kentucky coach Mark Pope has been issued a public reprimand and fined $25,000 by the SEC for post-game conduct and comments related to officiating after the Wildcats' game against Auburn, per the league.”

Pope grew frustrated in the closing seconds of the game against Auburn after referees called a foul on Collin Chandler during an inbounds play. Officials blew the whistle after Chandler allegedly pushed off Auburn star Kevin Overton. It resulted in the Tigers gaining possession, who marched down the court and hit the game-winning shot, making it a 74-73 loss for Kentucky.

In Mark Pope's rant after the contest, the Kentucky head coach claimed that he felt the officiating was “super personal,” per Daniel Hager of On3 Sports. Pope even made initial claims that he wouldn't talk about the referees.

“Well, we're not allowed to talk about the referees,” said Pope. “But you guys saw it, and I think sometimes it's just super personal. So, I'm not allowed to comment on the referees, and I won't comment on the referees. It's unfortunate. It's just unfortunate. It didn't cost us the game because we're in control of the game, but we'll find ways to go win.”

Kentucky will attempt to get back in the win column on Tuesday when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road. With just four games left, Mark Pope and the Wildcats hope to go on a little win streak before the season comes to an end.