The Minnesota Vikings were one of the more disappointing teams during the 2025 NFL season. Minnesota finished the regular season 9-8 after a year full of inconsistent quarterback play from J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings seem to be feeling a sense of urgency, as evidenced by their shocking decision to fire GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Now it seems Minnesota is open to trading one of its veteran defensive players.

The Viking have had trade talks with teams regarding two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Hargrave played in 16 games last season and logged 52 total tackles, three-and-a-half sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He provided stability along Minnesota's defensive line alongside veterans Jonathan Allen and Jalen Redmond.

Hargrave joined the Vikings in free agency last spring on a two-year contract worth $30 million.

One reason why the Vikings could be open to trading Hargrave is their salary cap situation.

Minnesota is currently $43.21 million over the 2026 salary cap. That means the Vikings will need to make multiple roster moves just to get back to even. They'll need to go even further to create enough budget to add new players.

Hargrave's contract was backloaded, leaving him with a massive $21.45 million cap hit. But the Vikings can save $14.96 million in cap space by trading Hargrave before June 1st.

It is easy to understand why Minnesota might want get some value for Hargrave in a trade. However, it could be difficult to find a trade partner.

Hargrave's combination of age and cost will not make him appealing to every team in the league. As a result, the Vikings may not be able to be choosy when negotiating a trade.

Ultimately, the fact that trade talks have happened does not mean Hargrave will inevitably be traded.

If the Vikings cannot get a good return for Hargrave, they are better off keeping him on the roster for the 2026 season.