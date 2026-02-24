Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua says retired defensive tackle Aaron Donald continues to shape the team’s culture and leadership standards even after stepping away from football in 2024.

In a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi of RG.org, Nacua detailed how Donald remains an active presence around the organization and serves as a sounding board for leadership guidance.

“He reaches out during the season, especially when I feel like there are some of the things that as a leader, you try to find ways to connect with the team, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” said Nacua of Donald. “He understands that mentality obviously more than I ever could. Trying to find ways to ask about what he did as a leader for the team when he was trying to talk to the offensive side of the ball, and how I can use some of those things to talk to the guys on the opposite side of the ball.”

Donald, widely regarded as one of the most dominant defensive players of his era, built his reputation on relentless preparation and intensity. His influence, according to Nacua, extends beyond his on-field accolades and into the daily habits that defined his career.

Nacua said Donald still visits the team regularly during the season.

“100%, we see him stop by at least once a week,” said Nacua. “It feels like he's in there, and then I'm just glad he doesn't stop by the weight room still.”

Aaron Donald’s influence remains central to Rams’ culture despite retirement

Article Continues Below

The remark drew laughter, referencing Donald’s well-documented strength. The 280-pound defensive tackle is known for squatting more than 600 pounds during his playing career, a symbol of the physical standard he set inside the Rams’ facility.

While Donald no longer lines up on Sundays, his presence remains embedded in the team’s identity. Los Angeles is coming off a 12-5 regular season that ended with a 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. It marked the third consecutive postseason in which the Rams fell short against a team that went on to advance deep into the playoffs.

For Nacua, who posted career highs with 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his third NFL season, leadership has become a central focus. He has previously emphasized execution in “crunch time” moments as the key to breaking through in the postseason. Donald’s mentorship appears to reinforce that message.

The retired defensive star’s continued engagement highlights a broader organizational philosophy: sustained success requires accountability across position groups. By offering perspective on leadership and preparation, Donald continues to push Nacua and the Rams toward higher standards.

Even in retirement, Donald’s voice still carries weight in Los Angeles, not through tackles or sacks, but through influence and example.