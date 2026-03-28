St. John's basketball coach Rick Pitino has been around a long time, and he's coached a lot of teams. Pitino's squad lost in the Sweet 16 on Friday night to Duke. After the game, Pitino revealed why this year's St. John's squad was the most unique one ever.

“This team was one of the most unique teams I've had in 52 years. Never one argument amongst the players – impossible, summer and regular season. Not one potential fight or somebody getting upset at somebody. I've never seen that in my 52 years,” Pitino said after losing to Duke, per SNY TV.

"This team was one of the most unique teams I've had in 52 years. Never one argument amongst the players – impossible, summer and regular season. Not one potential fight or somebody getting upset at somebody. I've never seen that in my 52 years. They were just the greatest kids… pic.twitter.com/58PXXmzDFU — SNY (@SNYtv) March 28, 2026

St. John's lost 80-75 to Duke. Pitino has now taken his fourth college basketball program to a Sweet 16. He also reached that accomplishment while at Kentucky, Providence and Louisville.

“They were just the greatest kids in the world. They wanted to win so badly. They were willing to do anything to try and win. I'll never have a team like this again with that type of attitude. I may have some good teams, but never, ever again with this type of attitude. Just incredible people and my heart breaks for them right now,” Pitino added.

Pitino has now led St. John's to the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons.

St. John's nearly held on to defeat Duke in March Madness

St. John's looked poised to pull off the upset. The squad led by as many as 10 points in the second half. Duke was able to slowly chip away at the deficit.

“Our guys played with great heart. They made some defensive mistakes down the stretch, but that’s a credit to [Duke],” Pitino said, per the New York Post. “We had our moments in the game. We fought hard all season. We’re all very disappointed we don’t have a chance to win a national championship, but that’s a credit to Duke.”

Duke advanced to the Elite Eight to play UConn on Sunday.