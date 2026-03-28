The Los Angeles Lakers have been getting lots of production this season from Luka Doncic. Doncic had a great game on Friday, pouring in 41 points for the Lakers in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, Doncic was asked about his chances of winning the league's Most Valuable Player award.

“The better I play, the more I go down in rankings, so I don’t know what more I can do,” Doncic said to reporters on Friday.

“The better I play, the more I go down in rankings, so I don’t know what more I can do.” Luka Doncic shares his thoughts on the MVP race 👀pic.twitter.com/0EgLZxw5LK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2026

Following the win, the Lakers are now 48-26 on the year. Doncic is averaging close to 34 points per game this season with Los Angeles. This is his first full season with the team, after coming over during the 2024-25 campaign in a trade from Dallas.

Other MVP candidates in the NBA this year include San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, and Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Luka Doncic is lifting up the Lakers right now

Doncic is on a tear right now for the Lakers. He has poured in more than 40 points in each of his last two games. In a recent game against the Miami Heat, Doncic scored 60 points.

The NBA is noticing Doncic's production.

“On Monday, Doncic was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week. He has averaged 39.7 points on 48.9% shooting (39.3% from 3), 8.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.5 steals in his past 12 games, with the Lakers going 11-1 in that stretch,” ESPN reported.

It isn't all peaches and cream for Doncic right now, as he was also awarded a technical foul during the Nets game. Doncic faces a suspension, as that was his 16th technical of the campaign.

“I'm sure we will appeal it,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

The Lakers next play the Washington Wizards on Monday. Los Angeles has won nine of their last 10 games.