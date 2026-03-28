After three years at Oregon, versatile guard Jackson Shelstad announced he would be entering the 2026 college basketball transfer portal. The 20-year-old will likely have two years of eligibility remaining after applying for a medical redshirt season for his injury-riddled 2025-2026 campaign.

Shelstad hits the portal after averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in his three years in Eugene. After leading the Ducks to two NCAA Tournament appearances in his first two seasons, Shelstad, along with teammate Nate Bittle, was supposed to build on that success in 2025-2026 before injuries ripped the entire team apart.

Shelstad now leaves Oregon to return to the open market as one of the top guards in the 2026 college basketball transfer portal.

The Oregon native initially committed to the Ducks to remain home, but he now appears to be opening up all his options for the first time since 2023. Whether he chooses to stay on the West Coast or expand his horizon remains to be seen, but Shelstad will have no shortage of options once the portal officially opens in April.

Florida needs another guard

Todd Golden has had a lot of success recruiting guards from the transfer portal, where he will likely return to rebuild his roster ahead of the 2026-2027 season. Florida already received the news that Boogie Fland will be returning to Gainesville for his junior season, but the Gators still need to replace the graduating Xaivian Lee.

Given how inconsistent Florida's guards were in 2025-2026, Golden is going to be aggressive in the transfer market. The Gators struggled without a consistent backcourt scorer since Walter Clayton Jr. departed, a role Jackson Shelstad is tailor-made to fill.

Shelstad displayed improved playmaking before getting hurt, averaging a career-high 4.9 assists per game, but he is a natural scorer at heart. Playing with a floor general like Fland could rejuvenate Shelstad's career if he is willing to move across the country. Shelstad flirted with an offer from Florida in high school before committing to Oregon.

Gonzaga can give Jackson Shelstad a homecoming

Remaining close to home was important to Shelstad when he committed to Oregon in 2023, a factor that could still affect his 2026 college basketball transfer portal decision. If he sticks to the West Coast, Shelstad might have the highest ceiling by ending his collegiate career with Mark Few at Gonzaga.

As easy as it is to blame Braden Huff's injury for Gonzaga's early March Madness exit, the real issue presented itself much earlier in the season. The Bulldogs played to their strengths with Huff and 2026 WCC Player of the Year Graham Ike in the paint, but their guards were far too inconsistent for them to have any legitimate national title aspirations at any point in the year.

From Adam Morrison to Jalen Suggs, Few has always had his most success when he has had elite guard play. He has to get back to that in 2026-2027, potentially with Jackson Shelstad.

Committing to Gonzaga would give Shelstad the opportunity to return to the Pac-12, the conference Oregon was when he arrived in Eugene.

BYU could be dark-horse contender

Since taking over as BYU's head coach in 2024, Kevin Young has proven to be an elite college basketball recruiter, particularly when it comes to guards. In just two years, Young has managed to lure AJ Dybantsa, Egor Demin, Robert Wright III, Keba Keita and Kennard Davis to Provo.

Dybantsa claims to be pondering a return to BYU, but almost no one considers it a real option. For the second consecutive offseason, Young will be tasked with replacing at least two of his three leading scorers, with Richie Saunders exhausting his NCAA eligibility.

While the culture shock of attending BYU still hinders athletic recruiting, Young has managed to produce two NBA Draft lottery picks in as many years. If Shelstad sees the value in the culture Young is building in Provo, he could be the next.

Jackson Shelstad can remain on West Coast at USC

Before committing to Oregon, USC was among the West Coast power conference programs that made Shelstad's final list. The program was then run by Andy Enfield, who is now the head coach at SMU, but Eric Musselman's coaching style is more in line with Shelstad.

However, despite having an abundance of resources at his disposal, Musselman has not had much success recruiting at USC. He has particularly struggled in the portal, where his best recruit, Chad Baker-Mazara, ended the year buried in the doghouse.

In addition to providing Shelstad with an option to remain with a West Coast-based Big Ten team, USC potentially has the resources to give him the biggest offer in the market. Shelstad has the talent and character that the Trojans need to fully put the Baker-Mazara situation in the rear-view mirror.

Jackson Shelstad can become next great Arizona guard

If Jackson Shelstad is serious about his NBA future, there is one obvious choice for him in the college basketball transfer portal. Few coaches have been as successful at developing guard talent as Tommy Lloyd, which should make Arizona a clear priority for the ex-Oregon guard.

While Arizona was not one of Shelstad's final options coming out of high school, the work Lloyd has done in Tucson should have every high-level guard considering the Wildcats. Lloyd has developed home-grown talents Jaden Bradley, Pelle Larsson, Bennedict Mathurin and Brayden Burries into elite NBA prospects, while doing the same with Caleb Love following his transfer from North Carolina. Kylan Boswell and KJ Lewis also began their careers with Lloyd before becoming the players they are today at secondary programs.

With Bradley and Burries leaving for the NBA Draft, Lloyd will soon be in the market for a pair of new guards to lead his offense. The opportunity is perfect for Shelstad, who would still get to remain close to home while working in one of the most guard-friendly offenses in college basketball.