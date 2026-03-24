The Boston Red Sox hope for an outstanding 2026 season. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is sharing some inside information about one of his players, as the season is about to begin. Cora says just about everybody loves Boston outfielder Roman Anthony.

“He's just a good kid. And, the one thing. And you saw it and he's so calm, right? Like he doesn't get too high,” Cora said in conversation with ESPN's Buster Olney on his podcast. “He doesn't get too low.”

On the podcast, Alex Cora talked about why evaluators rave about Roman Anthony. https://t.co/AvgbsaNwPu pic.twitter.com/bwECqn1Flo — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 24, 2026

The Red Sox are hoping to win the American League East in 2026. Boston made the Major League Baseball Playoffs in 2025, before losing to the New York Yankees in a Wild Card series.

Anthony is seen as one of the team's young stars. He had a solid spring, hitting at a .296 batting average in 2026 spring training.

During the 2025 regular season, Anthony hit eight home runs and drove in 32 runs.

Red Sox have added some new arms to the roster

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Boston made an effort this offseason to strengthen their pitching staff. The Red Sox traded with the St. Louis Cardinals for veteran pitcher Sonny Gray. They also made a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates for Johan Oviedo.

The goal is to win the division, which is one of the most competitive in baseball. The last two winners of the American League pennant play in the AL East. They are the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, who both lost the last two World Series, respectively.

Anthony is also getting some rave reviews ahead of the season. In a recent report for The Athletic, writer Eno Sarris projects that the Red Sox outfielder will win AL MVP honors.

“He swings the bat really hard, and when he does put the ball in the air, it goes really far,” Sarris wrote.

Boston opens their season with a game on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds.