Pittsburgh used part of free agency to improve its roster strategically as it signed Sebastian Joseph-Day to a two-year, $11 million deal, strengthening the defensive front. Additionally, intrigue surrounded the offseason when Mike McCarthy was asked about Aaron Rodgers and responded vaguely, calling a potential reunion “a great story.”

This indicates that while the Steelers reinforced their line and kept the quarterback discussion alive, their roster still feels improved in some areas but unfinished in others.

Interestingly, Pittsburgh is positioned at No. 21 in the draft, and the team has already added Jamel Dean, Jaquan Brisker, Rico Dowdle, and Michael Pittman Jr., so they no longer have a glaring emergency need.

However, Isaac Seumalo's departure has created a significant gap at guard, the quarterback situation remains unresolved, and the offense under McCarthy still seems to require one more premium addition if the draft board allows it.

Recent mock drafts reflect this dilemma; some suggest a focus on the trenches, while others lean towards acquiring a tall, skilled receiver. One traditional prediction identifies a player type that aligns with the Steelers' long history of first-round picks.

G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Mel Kiper Jr. provides a straightforward mock draft prediction, suggesting the Steelers select Olaivavega Ioane. Kiper's choice is grounded in the undeniable gap left by Seumalo's exit, and he highlights Ioane as the top pure guard in the draft, a player capable of overpowering interior rushers and efficiently blocking second-level defenders.

Importantly, Ioane did not allow a sack last season, and this blend of reliability and scheme-friendly power makes him a valuable option in the wake of free agency.

The Steelers can continue to discuss quarterback uncertainties, which will likely persist until Rodgers decides, but Kiper argues that the draft board does not need to wait for that resolution. If the best guard in the draft is available for a position that has just opened up, the Steelers would be remiss not to consider both the value and the need.

What makes Ioane particularly compelling for this roster is that he represents a long-term solution rather than a temporary fix.

Pittsburgh has struggled in recent seasons to address issues along the offensive line without finding lasting resolutions, and McCarthy is not stepping into this role to treat the offensive front as a mere short-term problem. The overall offensive strategy is already shifting, as Dowdle was signed to add physicality, Pittman was brought in to elevate the passing game, and the team remains uncertain at quarterback.

With this, selecting a first-round guard is not a mundane decision but a strategic one that could stabilize the offense and reduce its reliance on perfect circumstances.

OT Blake Miller, Clemson

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah identifies Blake Miller as a potential pick for the Steelers, suggesting a fresh solution for their offensive line without completely altering their strategy.

In his mock draft, Jeremiah notes that Broderick Jones has underperformed at left tackle and instead of insisting that Jones remain in that position, he proposes moving Miller into the lineup and shifting Troy Fautanu to the blind side, allowing the rookie to take on the right tackle role.

This thoughtful approach treats the offensive line as a dynamic puzzle rather than a static arrangement with one area of concern, as Miller is not being viewed as a last-resort option; rather, he is seen as a solid, capable tackle who can help the coaching staff better align the entire offensive line.

This shift is crucial for Pittsburgh, as issues with the offensive line rarely affect only one player. If either edge is shaky, it leads to heavier protections, a less flexible run game, and a quickened internal clock for the quarterback.

Jeremiah’s projection does not ask the Steelers to rely on a miracle, but it encourages them to believe in a more organized setup.

By positioning Fautanu where he is likely to excel and bringing in Miller to manage the opposite side, the offensive line begins to take shape more coherently than it did at the start of the offseason.

Pittsburgh has a history of favoring blockers who fit the rugged identity of the division, and Miller embodies that ethos. While he may not be the flashy choice in a draft that seems to push the Steelers toward quarterback discussions, he could very well be one of the most sensible selections to strengthen an offensive line that needs to be more formidable.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Tim Crean proposes a different direction for the Steelers, suggesting they draft Denzel Boston.

This mock prediction might have seemed extravagant a month ago, but given the evolving situation with the wide receiver room, it now feels more defensible. Following the combine, Crean points out that the wide receiver class did not stand out, turning this into an opportunity for teams picking in the 20s. Boston, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 212 pounds, performed well in drills and showcased enough impressive tape to make him an appealing option for Pittsburgh, even without an eye-catching 40-yard dash time.

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Crean emphasizes the significance of Boston's size; pairing him with the Steelers' current veteran receivers could create one of the most physically imposing receiving corps in the league.

While this idea may seem extravagant at first glance, it makes more sense when considering recent free agency moves, and the addition of Pittman brought professionalism and reliability to the group without settling the entire situation.

With George Pickens no longer the sole focus in the receiving discussion, Pittsburgh is incentivized to reimagine its offensive strategy under Coach McCarthy.

Boston would not be picked as a stopgap solution as he would serve as a multiplier, an imposing target with the potential to enhance the group's effectiveness and unpredictability.

This projection also reflects the Steelers' typical approach, suggesting that they would be willing to pass on more high-risk options if they believe that a receiver like Boston, with his size and catching ability, can become a key long-term asset in an offense that needs additional dimensions.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Pete Prisco’s mock draft may be the one that feels most traditionally Pittsburgh. He selects Emmanuel Pregnon for the Steelers and describes him as “the perfect Steelers player.”

Prisco highlights the traits that typically matter to the Steelers: he is tough in the run game, capable in pass protection, and is still only beginning to tap into his potential as a left guard.

It’s clear why this resonates with the Pittsburgh organization, and while Mel Kiper’s projection of Ioane is about selecting the best guard in the draft class, Prisco’s projection of Pregnon revolves around choosing a player who seems to have been built specifically for the Steelers.

Pregnon also serves as a reminder that value in late Round 1 doesn’t always come in a flashy package, as he may not be the prospect dominating headlines, which could be part of his appeal.

The Steelers have historically excelled when they draft based on their internal evaluation rather than responding to external trends, and Pregnon seems to fit that mold perfectly.

With the departure of Seumalo, his potential at left guard is clear, and more intriguing is what this pick would say about the franchise's mindset: it suggests that the Steelers still believe the best way to become competitive in the postseason starts with being tough to contend with in the regular season.

For a team entering another season with a strong defense, a more reliable receiving corps, and an unresolved quarterback situation, this is a solid strategy.

The draft landscape in Pittsburgh is appealing for a straightforward reason: this team has done enough to avoid a desperate situation, yet it still has unsettled positions.

Joseph-Day bolsters the defensive front, Dean and Brisker enhance the secondary, Pittman provides the offense with a veteran target, and discussions about Rodgers continue to shape the team's potential. This places the Steelers in a favorable position for their first-round pick, allowing them to address more than just their immediate needs.

They can focus on strengthening the offensive line, add another weapon for the passing game, or continue to explore the quarterback position, while recognizing that the quality of the overall environment is just as important as the identity of the quarterback.

This dynamic makes the 21st pick intriguing, and they are choosing based on their priorities, which is a significant distinction.