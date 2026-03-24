The road to WWE WrestleMania 42 just got more exciting following the chaotic ending to the Mar. 23, 2026, episode of Monday Night RAW. After Roman Reigns won the 2026 Royal Rumble, he selected to face CM Punk at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the past few weeks, Punk and Reigns have been involved in a heated rivalry with both of them often taking personal shots. Not shying away from going personal, their feud this week took a violent new turn.

While things remained verbal between Reigns and Punk in the past, this week's episode saw The Usos get involved before Reigns decided to take matters into his own hands. The final moments of RAW saw Reigns drop Punk with a Spear and, later, a powerbomb through the announcer's table. However, as “The OTC” tried to leave after causing chaos, cameras saw Punk steal a smile and play mind games with Reigns' head.

The chaotic ending to RAW was also enjoyed by Buffalo Bills' standout star, Dion Dawkins. Dawkins, 31, decided to express his excitement for WrestleMania 42 following tonight's final moments. “What a ending to Monday night [WWE] [three flushed face emojis] WrestleMania going to be insane,” wrote Dawkins.

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Dion Dawkins was previously up for Logan Paul's $1M boxing open challenge

Following Logan Paul's feud with NFL legend Tom Brady, “The Maverick” issued a boxing open challenge worth $1M for any active NFL players. The challenge received a massive response from several players, including Dion Dawkins, Chase DeMoor, and more.

“Sure sure why not,” wrote Dawkins, in a simple and short message accepting Paul's challenge. However, later, Logan Paul had to back out of the challenge after WWE advised him not to proceed with it, which unfortunately resulted in Le'Veon Bell's “ducking” nickname for him.