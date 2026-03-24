With only 10 games remaining before the playoffs, the New York Knicks look ready to take on the challenge of advancing to the NBA Finals. New York has won six consecutive games. And their top-five offensive and defensive ratings are evidence of their success, with both trending up in the recent past. Furthermore, many critics of the Knicks who were warning about a poor path to the NBA Finals as recently as last week were silenced when the Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham suffered an untimely collapsed lung.

While the Knicks themselves are unlikely to focus on other teams' roster happenings, those around the team have probably shifted their focus to advantageous matchups in the playoffs.

How the Knicks should approach the Eastern Conference playoff brackets

Ultimately, no Eastern Conference foes are that scary to New York right now. The Knicks have played well against most top teams except the Pistons. But if they had to pick, the Boston Celtics are probably the least desirable matchup. Granted, New York is 2-1 against Boston this season (all without Jayson Tatum). And the Celtics are still figuring out how to play with Tatum back its lineup. But Tatum is unlikely to continue shooting this poorly (38.5% from the floor and 29.3% on 3-pointers, both career lows). And Boston probably has the most upside of any other Eastern Conference contender.

However, the Knicks' path to the NBA Finals appears easier now than it did a week ago. And the Knicks' previous nightmare matchup has probably shifted to their dream scenario. Detroit suddenly looks far more beatable without Cunningham. Still, the Pistons are a hard-nosed, gritty team. They still have a number of talented and athletic defenders. And they'll probably look to make the game even more physical if Cunningham is out.

It's important to note that there is no guarantee that Cunningham misses any games in the second round. And the second round is the earliest the Knicks can possibly face the Pistons. But considering Cunningham's likely limitations due to a lack of conditioning, as well as the alternatives in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Pistons suddenly look like their best second-round matchup.

And while it's a long shot that New York faces Detroit in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, it's possible. The Pistons are five games ahead of the Celtics with 11 games remaining.

Which Eastern Conference opponent presents a dream first-round matchup?

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Before looking to the second round, the Knicks must lock in on a first-round opponent. Considering the possibilities, New York should probably prefer to face the Atlanta Hawks. Granted, that's likely the best team of the bunch. But many of the other teams are poor matchups for various other reasons.

The Philadelphia 76ers have the highest ceiling—and the lowest floor. They could, and likely will, be a mediocre-at-best team. But the possibility, however remote, of Paul George returning to his old form, as well as the slim possibility that Joel Embiid returns from injury remain daunting. And if it works out, the 76ers can be a little too dangerous for comfort.

The Orlando Magic present the same gritty toughness that makes Detroit an unappealing matchup, albeit with far less cohesion. The Miami Heat and head coach Erik Spoelstra are historically too good in the postseason to want to play. And the Charlotte Hornets are just a little too young, talented, and freewheeling for any team to want to face, as well.

So, in an ideal world, the Knicks would stay in the third seed, Atlanta would remain in the sixth seed, and Detroit would fall to the second seed. And while this path might be incredibly unlikely, the silver lining remains that only a healthy Pistons team is the only Eastern Conference foe to have handled the Knicks this year. And Detroit appears unlikely to get back to full strength.

So, by subtracting the Pistons from the upper-echelon of the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have a much clearer path through the East. And while it's incredibly important that the Knicks avoid overlooking anyone, it's also feasible to think that no one in the East can beat them if they remain locked in. Still, New York should hope for their dream matchups to make life easier.