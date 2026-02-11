Feb 11, 2026 at 1:06 AM ET

Not many gave TCU a chance against Iowa State on Tuesday. So, the Horned Frogs probably said: Croak on this.

The unranked Horned Frogs scored a major upset over the 5th-ranked Cyclones, 62-55, at Schollmaier Arena despite having only an 18.6% win probability at tip-off, according to ESPN.

After a tight affair in the first half, TCU stayed poised after the break, including going on a 12-0 run in the closing minutes to fend off Iowa State and complete the shocking victory.

Fans were ecstatic for the Horned Frogs, who improved to 15-9, including 5-6 in the Big 12.

“NOW LET'S MARCH ON TO THE TOURNAMENT,” posted @DaxMuggan.

“(Tanner) Toolson is a baller. Great game, TCU,” said @TCUfrog1988.

“Some upsets become bragging rights,” added @WagerPaper.

“Frogs are battle-tested. Played four out of five in the top five and the defending champs. Watch out,” warned @jackielegs57.

“No surprise here. Everyone knew Iowa State was a fraud,” commented @Haterwatch21.

“Now TCU is thrown into the bubble mix,” posted @CTPhDinSports.

TCU notched its first win over a top-five team since beating Houston on January 13, 2024.

Toolson had 17 points, nine rebounds, and three steals off the bench, while Micah Robinson added 17 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Robinson's big dunk extended their lead to four, 59-55, with 28 seconds remaining.

TCU scored 19 points off Iowa State's 17 turnovers and had a 15-4 advantage in fast break points. The Horned Frogs shot 15-of-23 from the line, while the Cyclones only went 2-of-8.

Joshua Jefferson led Iowa State with 12 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.

TCU will visit Oklahoma State on Saturday.