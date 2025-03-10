TCU women’s basketball guard Hailey Van Lith called winning the Big 12 Championship “a blessing” after helping the Horned Frogs defeat Baylor 64-59 on Sunday to secure the program’s first conference tournament title since 2005 and first-ever in the Big 12.

Van Lith, named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, scored 20 points and hit a key layup with 48.8 seconds remaining after a steal by teammate Donovyn Hunter. The game capped a standout year for Van Lith that included a Big 12 regular season title, conference player of the year honors, and a bronze medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

“It means everything, it’s more evidence of how perfect God’s timing has been in my life,” Van Lith said, as reported by Steven Johnson of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram. “If I hadn’t had the experience I had in the past, I would not be able (to) realize this blessing I have in front of me with TCU to its fullest potential … “I wouldn’t have been the person that was able to capitalize off this an opportunity has been for me. It’s God’s timing man.”

Top-seeded TCU (31-3) never trailed after Van Lith’s late basket. Madison Conner and Hunter each added 11 points, and Sedona Prince posted 12 points and 14 rebounds. The Horned Frogs made 21 of 23 free throws and forced four Baylor turnovers in the final three minutes to seal the win.

Clinching Big 12 title is historic moment for TCU women's basketball

“That game was everything you hoped for a Big 12 championship,” TCU women’s basketball coach Mark Campbell said. “It came down to the last possession literally. It’s hard to beat a team three times … I’m just so proud of this group and everything they’ve accomplished.”

TCU had never appeared in a Big 12 title game and entered the season coming off a 21-12 finish and a second-round WBIT exit. Under Campbell, the Horned Frogs improved from an 8-23 record just two seasons ago.

Baylor (27-7), led by Aaronette Vonleh’s 20 points, erased a double-digit second-half deficit but couldn’t convert in the final minute. Vonleh missed a tying 3-pointer with nine seconds left, and Agnes Emma-Nnopu sealed the game with two free throws.

Also for Baylor, Sarah Andrews added 13 points and Yaya Felder notched 12.

“I’m gonna give us a day to hang our heads about it,” Andrews said of the loss, as reported by David Smale of the Associated Press. “But when 11:59 or 12 o’clock comes tonight, it’s time to move on and get ready for the NCAA Tournament.”

Both teams are expected to receive favorable seeding in the upcoming Tournament, with first-round games starting March 19. The tournament field will be announced March 16.