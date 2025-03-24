For all the people who think athletes are solely for their gain, think again. TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith had led her third program to a Sweet 16.

In the midst of that though, came her struggles with mental health. Throughout her life, feelings of unworthiness, discontent, and lack of a purpose made things extremely challenging.

While on the outside there was the success, internally, it was fleeting. Following Sunday's game against her former school, Louisville, Van Lith broke down what she's gone through mentally.

“I got exposed to the media and social media at such a young age,” Van Lith said via Nick Girimonte on X (formerly Twitter). “I really struggled with mental health things. When I was younger and in college, I was suicidal. I was heavily medicated, and I felt trapped.

“You would never know because I was having a ton of success on the court. But internally and in life in general, I was ready to be done.”

Hearing those words from a basketball player shows that we are all human beings. There is a level of care that every person needs and hopes to have.

When life is put under a microscope, it becomes extremely tough to bear. Especially while competing with USA Basketball and being on top of the college basketball world.

TCU women's basketball's Hailey Van Lith shares his personal life

Luckily for the Horned Frogs senior guard, she found some clarity in all of the madness. As a result, Van Lith's head coach shared an honest admission about her.

Some of the characteristics he mentioned about her might not be present if she didn't go through those trials. She touched on her faith and how she's hoping people will take inspiration to her story.

Van Lith detailed how she believes that God took her out of the mental prison and allowed her to appreciate life more abundantly.

“I think that this is the year and this is the moment that he wants people to know my story,” Van Lith said. “How he's just taken me literally from the depths of wanting to die to this moment of loving life. Even if basketball went away today, I truly would want like I would want to be here and love these people.

“That's really my story with God. He's just so powerful. That's what I mean when I say that he's delivered me from literally the worst suffering ever.”

Perspective in life is so crucial and arguably one of the most important aspects of it. Van Lith has plenty of that, and she isn't worried about what happens with basketball.

Finding herself and sharing that with the world is a top priority for the standout guard.