Winning comes easy for TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith. She helped the Horned Frogs reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

However, for the 3×3 USA Basketball representative, this is a familiar atmosphere. She reached the Sweet 16 with Louisville, as well as LSU basketball in 2024.

Although she didn't reach the national championship game, getting to the Sweet 16 with three different schools is beyond impressive. Not to mention, Van Lith helped the Horned Frogs do something special.

For example, TCU women's basketball secured the Big 12 conference championship. She made quick work of teams like Iowa State and Colorado.

Also, her averages were some of the best in the conference. Van Lith's 17.7 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.3 rebounds are impressive for the 5'7 guard. She has a feistiness and tenacity that plenty of WNBA teams are intrigued by.

Most importantly though, she is a winner. Van Lith is a queen of 3×3 ball with USA Basketball, picking up numerous Gold Medals. While that success hasn't translated to national championships, it could translate in 2025.

Hailey Van Lith lifted TCU women's basketball to new heights

In her first and likely only year with the Horned Frogs, they won the Big 12 regular season, and conference championship, and are heading to the Sweet 16.

Also, her win in the Round of 32 came against her former school in Louisville. She posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists. She also added five rebounds in the win.

Furthermore, the win is the first time that the men's or women's program has reached the Sweet 16. Although people question her loyalty to schools, it's clear she wanted to make an impact in Dallas.

During the season, Van Lith had a special admission from TCU women's basketball head coach, Mark Campbell. He loves her competitiveness, but most importantly, how she elevates her teammates.

For instance, the Horned Frogs shot 70% from the field and 69% from three in the first half. Not all of it was the All-Big 12 guard but her impact is certainly felt.

On March 29, they will have their hands full, competing against Notre Dame in the Sweet 16. Led by sophomore Hannah Hildalgo, this could be a terrific and cinematic matchup.

In these tournaments though, experience comes into play. Van Lith might be able to edge out the budding superstar with her tournament experience.

If that is the case, then TCU women's basketball can continue to make history in March Madness. By that point, they can play with house money and have nothing to lose.

For Van Lith though, her ultimate goal would be winning the national championship.