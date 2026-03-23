The Washington Capitals are used to Alex Ovechkin making history on the ice. He is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer and one of the greatest players in league history. So it wasn't too surprising to see him continuing to etch his name into the history books on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Ovechkin scored a goal against the Avalanche on Sunday, his 26th of the season. This goal gives him 1000 career goals between the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Unfortunately, the Capitals fell to the Avalanche by a score of 3-2. Ovechkin still took time to speak about his incredible milestone after the game.

“It's always nice to reach something, and it was an important goal as well,” the Capitals star said of his goal in a clip shared by Washington on social media.

Article Continues Below

“Obviously, it (stinks) that we lost, but right now every point we’ll take it. We played one of the best teams in the League and you can see that we fight and it was a tight game,” Ovechkin said of the game itself on Sunday.

Washington is one of a few teams battling for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals are in a dogfight for a Wild Card berth in the Eastern Conference. It is an uphill battle, though, as they are currently five points out of a Wild Card spot.

The Capitals are certainly pleased to see Ovechkin continue to do his thing. However, they are moving on from the achievement to focus on the task at hand. Washington retakes the ice again on Tuesday night when they travel to take on the St. Louis Blues.