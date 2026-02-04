Tennessee basketball continues to build momentum as the program leans into a new offensive centerpiece. Volunteer fans witnessed a defining moment that reflected growth, trust, and rare approval from the sideline.

Tennessee took down Ole Miss 84–66 at Thompson-Boling Arena, extending its winning streak to four games and improving to 16–6 while reinforcing its place in the national rankings.

Freshman forward Nate Ament delivered another standout performance that flipped the game and shifted perception. After scoring just two points in the first half, he erupted for 26 after the break to finish with 28 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

The contest remained tight at halftime, with Tennessee clinging to a narrow 26–25 lead. Ament took control early in the second half, scoring at all three levels while forcing Ole Miss into defensive adjustments that never fully stabilized.

The turning point came midway through the half when Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard was ejected. The Volunteers capitalized immediately, using free throws and the freshman's scoring surge to push the margin into double-digits and seize full control over the Rebels.

Following the win, WBIR Channel 10’s Emilie Rae Cochrane shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) that captured Ament reflecting on the rare interaction with a visibly happy Barnes.

“It’s a very rare look for him to give anybody… you can just see he was proud of me.”

"It's a very rare look for him to give anybody…you can just see he was proud of me." Nate Ament on the smile Rick Barnes gave him after his 28-point game tonight. #Vols https://t.co/CcBE2mKbT4 pic.twitter.com/3Fudwm4oxI — Emilie Rae Cochrane (@EmCochranetv) February 4, 2026

The reaction carried weight. Barnes is known for his intensity and restraint, particularly with freshmen, and public praise is uncommon. The moment served as a clear signal that trust had been earned.

Ament has now claimed SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times, setting a program record. His emergence gives Tennessee a reliable scoring option as February pressure begins to rise.

With postseason positioning at stake, Tennessee appears to have found its spark. For the freshman forward, the production mattered. For Barnes, the expression said everything.