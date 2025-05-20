As college basketball teams begin to put their rosters together for next season, many players are waiting to hear if they will get an extra year of eligibility. Now, Tennessee basketball's Zakai Zeigler is firmly in that group.

On Tuesday, Zeigler filed a lawsuit seeking an extra year of eligibility, according to On3 Sports.

Zeigler has played four seasons for the Volunteers and was a major contributor in each of them. He has played in 138 games and made 83 starts in his career, including as one of the leaders and best players on each of the last two Tennessee teams, both of which lost in the Elite Eight.

The NCAA currently allows players to compete in a sport for four years out of a five-year window. Zeigler, obviously, has played four seasons for Tennessee in four calendar years, and is seeking the opportunity to play five in five. That is the specific rule that the star point guard is going after with this move, per the lawsuit shared by Sam C. Ehrlich.

“To be clear, Zeigler does not challenge the overall five-year window, but rather the arbitrary four-year competition limitation within it,” the lawsuit reads. “Indeed, permitting NCAA athletes like Zeigler to compete while pursuing graduate degrees in their fifth year of eligibility would further the NCAA's purported academic mission far more effectively than other widely accepted NCAA practices like redshirting.”

The wrinkle that is NIL throws a wrench into a potential decision for the NCAA in this case. Since Zeigler is out of eligibility for his final year of the five-year window, he feels that he is missing out on a massive payday via the NIL system that he could get at Tennessee next season. Traditionally, players will be able to make more at the end of their careers as they become better players and take on more prominent roles on their respective teams.

That much is stated in the lawsuit as well.

“He cannot compete or earn NIL compensation during his fifth year-the most lucrative year of the eligibility window for the vast majority of athletes,” the lawsuit reads.

Zeigler would have a chance to make between $2-4 million next season, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Zeigler would be a big addition to the Tennessee basketball roster for next season as Rick Barnes chases his first Final Four and the first regional title in the program's history. The 5-foot-8 star led the SEC in assists during each of the last three seasons and was an All-American in 2024-25, so Barnes and his staff will be hoping that Zeigler is granted an extra year.