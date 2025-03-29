Zakai Zeigler and the Tennessee Volunteers reached the Elite 8 for the second straight year and the third time in program history.

They accomplished the feat after beating the 3-seed Kentucky Wildcats 78-65 in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Their activity on the court outside of scoring stood out, winning 31-19 in rebounds and 17-10 in assists.

Zeigler and the squad reflected on the win after the game. The former decided to hype their fans by pointing out two things the Volunteers are bringing to the next round.

“Toughness, grit, you know we're going to play Tennessee basketball,” Zeigler stated.

What lies ahead for Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) walks off the court after Tennessee eliminated Kentucky in a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Thursday, March 27, 2024.
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Back in the Elite 8 once again, Zakai Zeigler and the Tennessee Volunteers have some unfinished business. The program has never reached the Final Four in its history, something that this year's squad will have a chance to finally achieve.

Their win against Kentucky in the Sweet 16 was solid. They jumped out to a 43-28 lead at halftime and never looked back. Tennessee made plays on both sides of the ball, fending off any advances from the Wildcats.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Volunteers. Zeigler led the way with 18 points and 10 assists. This also marked his third career NCAA Tournament game with 10 or more points and 10 or more assists. That ties him for the most by any player in tournament history, per Cole Cubelic.

Chaz Lanier came next with 17 points and four rebounds, while Jordan Gainey put up 16 points and three rebounds.

Tennessee improved to a 30-7 overall record, having gone 12-6 in SEC Play. They average 74.7 points on 45.6% shooting overall and 34.3% from downtown. As a result, they take down opponents by a margin of 11.8 points per game.

The 2-seed Volunteers will prepare for their next matchup in the Elite 8. They face the 1-seed Houston Cougars on Sunday night.