As No. 21 head coach Kim Caldwell leads the Tennessee women's basketball team, the program has implemented a new system to gain extra possessions against opponents, create more turnovers with a full-court press, and other areas. However, the Tennessee women's basketball team has seen its fair share of routs, displayed once again in an 82-74 loss to Texas A&M on Thursday, as Caldwell speaks about the criticisms people have about the system.

There's no denying how relatively disappointing the Lady Volunteers have been, as after making the Sweet Sixteen last season, people were expecting a jump, but the program has been slumping. The team has lost the last three games and is 2-6 in their last eight, with some people thinking the new system is wearing down on the Lady Vols, with Caldwell downplaying the system.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t think we’re doing much of anything,” Caldwell said, according to Rocky Top Insider. “I don’t think we’re doing much of anything, and so I don’t have anything to say about that, I think that all of our errors are, at the end of the day, on me, and I think that’s understood. I think that comes understood with being in this responsibility.”

Kim Caldwell on where Tennessee women's basketball needs to be fixed

As Caldwell and the Tennessee women's basketball team look to turn around their current slump, some areas need to be cleaned up, like how they press teams, with the head coach citing substitution patterns as a fault.

“I think last year we were very consistent in who we played and how we played them, and our substitution patterns were consistent all year long, and they’re not this year,” Caldwell said. “We don’t have consistent substitution patterns. We are not playing the same rotations. We’re very inconsistent about who can be on the floor, who shows up, who’s what, and then you’ve been inconsistent with injuries, as well. But I think consistency of knowing what we’re going to get out of each player can get better down the stretch.”

At any rate, the Lady Volunteers are 16-9, 8-5 in SEC play, as the team looks to snap its three-game skid with the next game on Sunday against the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners.