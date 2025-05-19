Texas Tech basketball locked in Grant McCasland for a lengthy period. The Red Raiders handed him a new extension Monday, all after their Elite 8 run in March Madness.

Basketball insider Jeff Goodman of Stadium revealed the McCasland news Monday. The TTU head coach is earning six more years in Lubbock.

“Texas Tech’s Grant McCasland has signed a contract extension through the 2030-31 season, the school announced,” Goodman shared on X.

McCasland has won 51 out of 71 total games for the Red Raiders. Last year's team made the regional finals for the first time since the 2018-19 season under Chris Beard. McCasland's name even became linked to the open Texas job during the offseason.

Texas Tech navigating in new era under Grant McCasland

McCasland has reignited TTU basketball into a force following the dismissal of Mark Adams in March 2023. TTU suspended Adams following a “racially insensitive comment” directed toward Red Raiders players. The school fired him nearly three weeks later.

Corey Williams took over for one game only. Texas Tech then siphoned McCasland from nearby North Texas University.

McCasland reached significant heights with the Mean Green. North Texas went 135-65 under him, including hitting 31 victories in his final season at Denton. His Mean Green teams won more than 18 games each season.

But he's experienced his first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances with the Red Raiders. TTU went 23-11 in his first season but lost in round one. This time McCasland sparked a deeper run.

The Big 12 university edged UNC Wilmington 82-72 to open the first round. They then knocked off Drake 77-64. But TTU later held off a feisty Arkansas team coached by past national title winner John Calipari — beating the Razorbacks 85-83. Eventual national champion Florida eliminated TTU by escaping with the 84-79 win to advance onto the Final Four.

McCasland's TTU team took second overall in the Big 12 standings, plus lost in the conference title game.