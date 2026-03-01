Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey is getting more rough news about his health. Edey needs an additional surgery on his ankle, per the team. This is the second ankle surgery Edey will have had since June 2025.

This latest surgery is expected to relieve bone stress in his ankle and also resolve ongoing discomfort.

“Edey is expected to make a full recovery, and a timeline will be provided following the surgery,” the team said in a statement.

Edey is averaging 13.6 points per game during the 2025-26 NBA season. He is also averaging a little more than 11 rebounds per game. The center, who played his college basketball at Purdue, is shooting better than 63 percent from the field this NBA season.

Zach Edey has been out for quite some time for the Grizzlies

Grizzlies fans are surely disheartened to hear this latest news about Edey. The big man has made his mark for the team since he was drafted ninth overall by Memphis in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Article Continues Below

This NBA season, Edey has been severely limited by his ankle injury. He hasn't played in months and has appeared in just 11 games this NBA season. The Grizzlies have posted a 22-36 overall record this campaign, mostly without Edey on the floor.

Edey has spoken about the frustrations that come with being hurt. The big man seemed positive in the summer of 2025 after his first ankle surgery.

“It had to be done. I really needed it. That ankle has been giving me trouble for quite a while now, so I'm really optimistic that it'll be a lot stronger once I'm back to full-go,” Edey said last June, per Sports Illustrated.

Edey has averaged 25 minutes per game this season for Memphis, when he has been able to get on the floor. In his last appearance for Memphis on December 7, Edey scored 12 points for the team in a win over Portland.

Memphis next plays a game Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers. Edey will surely be cheering on his team.