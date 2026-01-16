No.4 Texas women's basketball came ready to play against No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday. However, South Carolina willed its way to a 68-65 victory, leaving the Longhorns certainly demoralized.

After the game, Madison Booker, who finished with a game-high of 24 points, jokingly said that she doesn't want to play the Gamecocks anymore, per Lulu Kesin of The Greenville News.

“I'm tired of seeing them,” she said. But she then heralded the program and head coach Dawn Staley.

As a result, Texas is 18-2. Booker is averaging 19.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Also, she is shooting 51.2% from the field.

Last February, Booker played a significant role in Texas' 66-62 upset of South Carolina. She finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Although she shot poorly from the field (7-for-22), she made up for it by going 6-for-7 at the free-throw line.

Texas and South Carolina have now met 10 times. It is the Gamecocks that hold the edge at 6-4. Their first matchup took place on March 20, 1988, in Austin, Texas. It was the Longhorns who came out on top 77-58.

Meanwhile, South Carolina rose to prominence since the arrival of Staley as head coach in 2008. They have won three national championships (2017, 2022, and 2024). Also, they have produced the likes of A'ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, and Kamilla Cardoso.

In 1986, Texas won its first national championship and has won three Big 12 championships (2003, 2022, and 2024).

Booker is one of the most decorated players in program history. She was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2024 and SEC Player of the Year in 2025. Also, she won the Cheryl Miller Award in 2024 and 2025.